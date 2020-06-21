'Popcorn khao, bella ciao': Aakash Chopra mocks Sudhir Chaudhary over China's one-child policy episode

Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra on Sunday borrowed a dialogue from internet sensation Saloni Gaur, alternately known by her comic name Nazma Aapi, and mocked Zee News' editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary.

It began with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's supposed gaffe on Twitter. Targetting PM Modi over the tensions between India and China, Gandhi shared an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' and wrote: "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi".

The Wayanad MP faced a barrage of criticism from BJP and its allies after he allegedly misspelt 'surrender' as 'surender' in his tweet. Sudhir Chaudhary was one among those slamming Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Chaudhary wrote, "Rahul Gandhi tweets again. 1. Spelling of ‘surrender’ is wrong. 2. Opposition leaders should rise above petty politics. At least during this time of crisis. 3. Such tweets help China and weaken India’s position. World will laugh at us. We should stand united."