'Popcorn khao, bella ciao': Aakash Chopra mocks Sudhir Chaudhary over China's one-child policy episode

Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra on Sunday borrowed a dialogue from internet sensation Saloni Gaur, alternately known by her comic name Nazma Aapi, and mocked Zee News' editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary.
It began with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's supposed gaffe on Twitter. Targetting PM Modi over the tensions between India and China, Gandhi shared an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' and wrote: "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi".
The Wayanad MP faced a barrage of criticism from BJP and its allies after he allegedly misspelt 'surrender' as 'surender' in his tweet. Sudhir Chaudhary was one among those slamming Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Chaudhary wrote, "Rahul Gandhi tweets again. 1. Spelling of ‘surrender’ is wrong. 2. Opposition leaders should rise above petty politics. At least during this time of crisis. 3. Such tweets help China and weaken India’s position. World will laugh at us. We should stand united."
Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra made Sudhir Chaudhary remember his Daily News and Analysis (DNA) episode in which he had explained why China's soldiers would be ineffective in war. Sudhir had stated that the red dragon wouldn’t dare lock horns with its Indian counterpart, citing how the country’s soldiers are the only children to their parents, courtesy the one-child policy. “China will lose any war with India because their soldiers are their parents' only children," he had said among other things.
Mocking Chaudhary, Aakash Chopra wrote, "Don’t bother, Sudhir...I saw your show that proved how Chinese army doesn’t stand a chance against India. How they’re forced to be in the army..one-child policy makes them emotionally vulnerable etc. As @salonayyy says..aap popcorn khao, Bella Ciao. Jai Hind. @sudhirchaudhary."
