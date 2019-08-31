Police daddy in video asks toddler to exit refrigerator in ‘police lingo’ and netizens are amused

This daddy and cute toddler will make the weekend funnier. A video where a toddler sat in a refrigerator and refused to come out even after his father made many attempts is going viral. It happens quite often as children love the cold air of the refrigerator and they want to enjoy it by sitting in it or just stand or sit in front of open refrigerator.

However, this toddler was asked to exit the refrigerator in a police lingo. In response, the toddler conversed with his father in 'baby language'. That is what made the netizens love the video.

"Please exit the refrigerator. Ma'am, quit resisting. Get out of the refrigerator, ma'am. You are resisting arrest. Please exit. Ma'am, you are resisting arrest and you need to go," the father said to the baby.

A netizen named HGS Dhaliwal, IPS shared the video on the social media platform Twitter. The Twitterati wrote while sharing the video that the police daddy can never fully shun cop lingo.