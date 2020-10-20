PM Modi says he has something 'important' to say at 6 PM: Best memes and jokes on Twitter

The announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday that he will be sharing a message with fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening triggered a massive meme-joke storm on Twitter with social media users giving their witty takes.
"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," he said in a tweet.
Here are some reactions to PMO's tweet:
Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)