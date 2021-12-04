Plumber's shocking discovery of money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church leaves netizens shocked

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reported stolen from Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church's safe in 2014.

Another bombshell was released all these years later.

On November 10, a plumber called Justin made headlines when he discovered money in Joel Osteen's Houston church's toilet wall.

Justin allegedly discovered thousands of envelopes packed with cheques and money while repairing a toilet wall.

The plumber made the news after calling into a local radio talk show on 100.3 The Bull as a live caller.

The cash and checks have renewed Joel Olsteen's suspicions, as well as those of his family and friends.

The fresh information regarding the recovered funds comes seven years after the church's $600,000 went missing.

In his call to the radio station, the plumber said,

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the caller said. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

“I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in.”

Have a look at how netizens have reacted ever since the news of the discovered money broke out:



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:24 PM IST