'Please tell me this is a lie': Are fans taking Camilla-Shawn split way too seriously? Have a look

Gen Z's favourite couple ; Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced their break-up after dating for over two years, saying they will "continue to be best friends". This hasn't gone down really well with fans who seem to be more saddened than the couple themselves who have handled the situation rather maturely.

The "Senorita" collaborators informed fans about the split in a joint statement they shared on their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement began.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," they added.

The development comes two weeks after the former couple dressed up in matching folklorico outfits in honour of the Day of the Dead on Halloween.

In a recent interview to Glamour magazine, Cabello revealed she and Mendes even began seeking counselling in an effort to improve their relationship.

Have a look at how fans have reacted to the couple ending their romantic relationship:

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:00 PM IST