'Looks Incredible': #DontLookUp trailer starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence leaves fans stunned

The much awaited trailer for the movie 'Don't Look Up' is finally out!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in the Netflix film, which also features Meryl Streep in a supporting role.

The film follows two astronauts who attempt to warn the world about a planet-killing comet approaching Earth, but no one believes them.

Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his student, Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), are trying everything they can to warn the world about the comet in the new teaser. From knocking on the door of US President Orlean (Meryl Streep) to appearing on morning TV programmes and meeting Ariana Grande, she has done it all.

The cast of the film, which was announced in January as part of Netflix's 2021 lineup, is quite glamorous, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, and Ariana Grande leading the charge.

Don't Look Up will be released in select cinemas on Friday, December 10, and will be available on Netflix two weeks later on Christmas Eve, according to the teaser.

The movie's trailer has left fans super excited for the movie release.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:20 PM IST