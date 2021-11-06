'Please tag UN also': Twitter trolls Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee after he complaints to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee about Swiggy order

After the food delivery app Swiggy failed to deliver his Diwali order, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Narrating the incident, Prosenjit Chatterjee said: "On 3rd November, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid."

"However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bengali actor was brutally trolled on Twitter after he raised "such an important issue".

"I love @prosenjitbumba‘s confidence that PM and Bengal CM may agree with each other on this one and refer this matter to CBI! This certainly requires CBI investigation and might even need MEA and Defense Ministry to put together a report," a Twitter user wrote.

"Sir, please tag the UN and Joe Biden as well. This will require mobilization at the highest levels," said another Twitter user.

Check out the reactions below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 06:46 PM IST