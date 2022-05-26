e-Paper Get App

Please, no photographs. Elephant smashes a girl's face as she tries to take photo

The video shows an elephant getting aggressive when a girl tries to take a photograph of it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

In a recent video, elephants, which are known for their intelligence and friendliness, demonstrated an aggressive side.

A recent video shows an elephant smashing a girl's face with its trunk while she is attempting to take a photograph.Following that, the elephant can be seen attempting to take the phone when it falls from the girl's grasp.

The video's caption reads, "Come a little closer!" and has received over 500k views.

