'Please give this guy gold medal': Twitterati drool over Tonga's 'shirtless' flagbearer Pita Taufatofua at Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics like no other opened here on Friday sans the customary razzmatazz, the toned-down ceremony showcasing Japan's grandeur, rich culture and heritage while reflecting the sombre mood of a world ravaged by an unrelenting pandemic..

Fewer athletes across contingents took part in the ceremony, some to stay focussed on their events on Saturday, a lot others out of the fear of catching the infection that has already found its way way into the Games village.

Although there were no spectators, there were fireworks and music, from famous Japanese video games, to which each of the competing nations walked in, led by Greece, home of the Ancient Olympic Games, with host nation Japan entering the stadium last.

A total of 19 Indian athletes, including flag-bearers iconic boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, besides six officials, participated in the ceremony. The country has a 228-strong delegation in Tokyo, including over 120 athletes.

But what caught Twitterati's eyes was Tonga's shirtless flagbearer Pita Taufatofua. Well, yes, he is back. Taufatofua is well known as'shirtless' Tonga flagbearer at the Rio Olympics 2016. But he's more than that. The 37-year-old has represented Tonga at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. A Taekwondo champ, Taufatofua is known to make oily appearance that has left Twitterati drooling.