'Played like heroes': Pakistan loses match against Australia but wins hearts

Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets to enter the final of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed quick fifties as Pakistan posted a challenging 176 for four. Opening the innings, Rizwan scored 67 off 52 balls during which he hit three boundaries and four sixes, while Zaman remained unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Together with skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 runs for the opening stand before stitching 72 runs with Zaman.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 38 runs.

Chasing, David Warner made 49, while Matthew Wade smashed a 17-ball unbeaten 41 and Marcus Stoinis was not out on 40 off 31 deliveries as Australia overhauled the target with an over to spare.

Shadab Khan was the best bowler for Pakistan with figures of 4 for 26.

While Pakistan could not win the match, it surely won many hearts. People across the globe are praising the Pakistani Cricket team for proving themselves in the field.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

(By agencies)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:49 PM IST