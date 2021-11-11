T20 World Cup: Australia opt to bowl first against Pakistan; both teams unchanged

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first in the second semi-final of the Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

"The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there'll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup," said Finch at the toss.

His counterpart, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, said, "We'll have to put runs on the board and then defend it. It's an honour to lead this bunch of players, looking forward to playing some good cricket. UAE is our backyard, we know these conditions well."

Both teams went in with the same sides they played in their last Super 12 matches.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 07:10 PM IST