Pilot On A Flight To Denver Records Adorable Daddy Moment, Introduces Passengers To His Little Princess

A video that is doing the rounds on social media captures a precious moment of a father-pilot. It shows a Southwest Airlines pilot named Ben being on the flight with his wife and their little daughter. During the announcement of their departure to Denver, he introduces passengers to his princess.

With a wide smile on his face, the pilot opened his address by saying, "Hey, everyone. This is your First Officer, Ben...Joined with me is little miss Ellie Rose. She is my daughter."

The baby girl was closely looking at her father and the people seated onboard while he said these words. With her pink cheeks and cute head band, she tried her best to understand what was happening around her. No sooner, Ben added, "This is a very special flight for me. This is her first flight with me as her Pilot."

The video was shared by the official page of the airline on Instagram. In no time, the clip won the hearts of internet users and rocked a million likes. It attracted over 16 million views on the platform. The comment section was flooded with a series of reactions reflecting on the pilot's beautiful daddy moment. One of the persons claimed he was on that flight, and said, "I was on that flight. That was the absolutely best baby!"