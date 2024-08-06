PHOTOS: Poker Face-Like Expression Of Olympic Medal-Winning Chinese Shooter Goes Viral Along With Her 'Hello Kitty' Rifle

Zhang Qiongyue | X

A 20-year-old Chinese shooter Zhang Qiongyue's performance at the Paris Olympic Games is being talked about on social media along with drawing focus on her quirky rifle. Some of the pictures of Zhang went viral on social media and showed her using a Hello Kitty rifle to win a bronze medal at the international event. While her rifle, themed on a fictional character, made the headlines, netizens also took a look at a photo which captured her with a weird facial expression.

Full of quirky expressions

Zhang displayed a set of expressions, from a poker face to a smile, as she prepared herself towards the aim. The Olympic-winning shooter was seen making a poker face as she was clicked at the big event. Looking away from the camera and squeezing her lower face, she was shot with while throwing a strange look which closely resembled a poker face or a frowned one. Meanwhile, one of the photos also recorded her pouting.

In a series of clicks, she was initially seen displaying an unhappy stressful face. However, when she was all set to shoot and nail her medal, she smiled gracefully with confidence. With her eyes focused into the lens of her rifle scope, she smiled to secure her victory.

See photos

Medalla de bronce en rifle, medalla de oro en molar. pic.twitter.com/GtCo2OTUHw — Nacho Garcia (@NachoGarciaR) August 3, 2024

Quanto iconica la tiratrice Qiongyue Zhang con Hello Kitty sulla carabina e i fiocchi di peluche nei capelli#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/rjG7UwweqS — Straccia (@_straccia_) August 2, 2024

Zhang at Paris Olympic Games

At the ongoing Paris Olympics, Chinese shooter Zhang Qiongyue secured a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions shooting, sharing the victory stand with Switzerland's Leone Chiara (Gold) and USA's Maddalena Sagen (Silver).

Earlier, Zhang's rifle went viral and impressed many Hello Kitty fans. Her rifle was styled with a touch of pink, pairing with her pink accessories, and also carried a series of Hello Kitty stickers which stole the attention of social media users. She became no less than an internet sensation due to her cute and cool rifle.