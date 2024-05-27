Farmers In Thailand Use Soft Toys Of Doraemon and Hello Kitty In Prayer To Rain God; Details Inside

Farmers In Thailand Use Soft Toys In Prayer To Rain God |

Farmers in Thailand have adapted themselves to use soft toys featuring cats and cat characters while praying to rain God. Traditionally, they worshipped using real cats by caging and splashing water on them. Over the years, people have moved on from using animals in the ritual which would anciently involve black cats being splashed with water until they cried, which would symbolise them pleading and attracting rain.

Now, the country has reportedly went ahead with the anti-animal cruelty move by introducing cat-themed soft toys. Toys of characters like Doraemon and Hello Kitty replaced real cats being used in the ritual dedicated to summon rains. It is said to have started in 2015 where a few villagers switched to this amid the increasing concerns of animal abuse in the country.

Very important detail. The breed of cat is region dependent. Maybe Doraemon is preferred over Hello Kitty because of his blue coat that resembles water? Though it could simply be because Dora-chan’s popularity far exceeds that of Hello Kitty in Thailand https://t.co/EzeUt8Tc7y — yammi (@sighyam) May 1, 2024

Media outlets reported the incident by stating that Thailand is using plush toy versions of the Japanese cartoon character such as Doraemon or Hello Kitty to summon rain in rituals to replace real cats to avoid distress. It is learned that the recent way of following the tradition and keeping in the lines with animal welfare is impressing people.

Thailand weather

Thailand mentions the period between September to October to the wettest during to rainfall. Early rains are said to fall in parts of the country from May. Earlier this month, The Thaiger News noted that the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a warning for heavy rain in a few areas including Bangkok. The prediction alerted people about significant weather conditions and potential flooding.