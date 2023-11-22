'No Internet In 21st Century': Villagers From Ladakh's Phobrang Demand 4G Network, Protest Drawing Attention Of Govt & Airtel

Phobrang 4G protest | Konchok Stanzin on X

While some users might have already switched to 5G network connection on their phones, it is saddening that an Indian village located in Ladakh fails to even have a proper 2G service. Phobrang, the last village of the region situated on the Indo-China border, tried to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards their need for better connectivity.

Urgent! #Phobrang village, the last village on the border, is protesting against the absence of a 2G network. The villagers demand a 4G network as it is their basic right. @PMOIndia, @LG_Ladakh, it is crucial to address the needs of these neglected villagers. #DigitalRights



People protest for better network connectivity

Locals staged a peaceful protest by standing under an Airtel mobile tower urging the government and the telecom service provider to look into their demand and bridge the digital divide.

People of the village unitedly addressed the issue and asked for necessary assistance from the government. In a video shared by Konchok Stanzin, political leader and former executive councillor of LAHDC, villagers were seen laying down the concerns faced due to poor connectivity while appealing Airtel to provide them with 4G network services. They also agreed to extend any support needed to install a small network in the village.

No internet in 21st century

"We are in the 21st century and are still not getting internet. This makes us disappointed. Being on the border, we have always offered our support for the country, even during COVID-19 and the lockdown. We except to get better network services and facilities for us," said a woman participating in the protest.

Villagers ask BJP govt to initiate immediate action

"You are the ruling part (BJP) and we highly look up to you. Can't a private company's facility reach the last village on India's border? Immediate action must be initiated on this," said another man present at the protest.