Pet Dog Jumps & Dances While Watching Horse Riding Race On TV; Old Video Goes Viral Again

Pet Dog Jumps & Dances While Watching Horse Riding Race | Instagram

A video of a pet dog jumping in excitement while watching a horse riding race on television is going viral on social media. It had also surfaced online in early 2021. This clip records the reaction of the doggo when it witnesses a thrilling race. The dog is seen extremely interested in the race as it stays glued to TV set.

The video opens showing the dog standing next to a television in the living room. Identified as Bella, the dog is seen watching a horse riding match from the very start of it. Bella is seen focusing completely on the screen even seconds before the gun shot which declared the race's start.

Dog's reaction to horse rising race is must-watch

The pet is engrossed in the race and notes every movement happening there. It's reaction is something one can't miss. It would bring a smile to animal lovers' faces as the dog is too adorable.

As the commentator pulled up the excitement level during the race and horses seemed to pose a tough competition to one another, the dog seemed thrilled. It started jumping by holding its forelegs on the table below the TV. The dog's reaction to the race showed it happily dancing and jumping throughout the duration of the show.

Old video goes viral again

While the video reportedly surfaced online three years ago, it has resurfaced on social media in 2024. An Instagram page which often posts dog-based content dropped this video and said, "Horse race is his thing."

Meanwhile, when this video caught the attention of internet users in the past, it contained details about the dog. It was learned that Bella would enjoy spending a day on TV, waiting to see animals there. The video suggested that horse racing was her favourite one. "She's hilarious. Horse racing is so much fun. She can't get enough of it and we can't get enough of watching her," pet parent was quoted in the viral video.