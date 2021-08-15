'Performative activism will always get exposed': As Taliban wreaks havoc across Afghanistan, netizens question Malala Yousafzai's silence

Faced with little or no resistance, the Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides as negotiations are underway between the terrorist group and the Afghan government.

Taliban has now ordered its members to wait near Kabul gates and not attempt to enter the city, TOLO News reported.

Contrary to the evidence on the ground, the Taliban said that they will not enter Kabul by force. The group said that talks are underway with the other side to negotiate entering Kabul in a secure environment.

Afghanistan's Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully. Mirzakwal assured Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

Meanwhile, the seemingly unstoppable advance of the Taliban has once again seen the burqa being pulled out of dusty storerooms and cupboards by women in Afghanistan who remember life under the militants rule.

The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were forbidden to work or attend school, and could not leave their homes without a male relative accompanying them.

Malala Yousafzai was one of those who braved a bullet for studying under the Taliban's rule in Pakistan. However, there has been no word on the Taliban's offensive in Afghanistan by Yousafzai.

Hence, people across the globe are enraged and are questioning where the activist is now that women in Afghanistan are facing a dreadful fate.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 03:54 PM IST