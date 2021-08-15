AfghanistanBurning: Heavy criticism for USA floods Twitter as Taliban nears Kabul; netizens say 'never thought things will come to this'

The Taliban now hold all of Afghanistan's border crossings amid their offensive across the country.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the Taliban had taken the Torkham border crossing. He told local broadcaster Geo TV that Pakistan halted cross-border traffic there because of it. Torkham represented the last post still under government control.

Helicopters are landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital.

The rapid shuttle runs by helicopters came Sunday as wisps of smoke rose from the embassy's roof. US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents.

The move comes as Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan's increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents' blitz across the country continued ahead of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country after two decades of war.

In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country, even with some air support by the U.S. military.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled their homes, with many fearing a return to the Taliban's oppressive rule. The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were forbidden to work or attend school, and could not leave their homes without a male relative accompanying them.

The world is watching Afghanistan and is feeling helpless. Many are calling upon their respective governments to fight Taliban and help the people in Afghanistan. Heavy criticism is also pouring in for the USA for stepping back and leaving Afghan people stranded.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

(By agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 01:32 PM IST