'People have voiced their anger': Netizens hail Congress' win in Mandi

The Congress has won the Mandi parliamentary seat and in the assembly constituency of Arki whereas the BJP was leading in Fatehpur on Tuesday, according to available trends for bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.

Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is ahead in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat.

In Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress has won over her nearest rival, Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP.

Netizens seem happy with the turn of events as people from Mandi are criticising BJP.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After 12 rounds of counting in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat, Bragta is leading with 2,331 votes over his nearest rival Rohit Thakur (12,780) of the Congress. BJP candidate Neelam Seraik has so far got only 1,753 votes.

Bragta was in the BJP and was expecting ticket from Jubbal-Kotkhai after his father sitting MLA Narinder Singh Bragta's death in June due to post-covid complications but the BJP preferred to allocate ticket to Seraik.

In Fatehpur, Baldev Thakur of the BJP is leading with a margin of 924 votes over his nearest rival Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Congress.

In Arki, Congress candidate Sanjay is leading with 2,659 votes over BJP's Rattan Singh Pal (4,808).

Bypolls in the four seats were held on October 30.

(By agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:15 PM IST