'Pee, But Don't Flush': Woman Says No To Wasting Water, Only Flushes Toilet After Poop

You might have sometimes missed flushing after you used the toilet, but what if somebody does that purposefully, that too claiming it to be environment-friendly? In a recent article by LADbible, they mentioned a woman who would refuse to flush the commode after passing urine there and would only consider pressing the water button when she pooped.

You might wonder why she would get involved in such an act at the loo. Decoding this, the partner of the woman was quoted in the article. He suggested that the woman's 'grossest' habit was aimed at not wasting water. An online post accessed by the media outlet, read the partner's remarks: "So she will allow a day's worth of pee to accumulate, only for me to have to flush when I get home from work."

It was learned that she would carry a "just a pee" attitude and be reluctant in flushing it. Despite the man agreeing a bit to her thoughts, but later striking a midway by asking her to flush every three pees, she didn't seem to compromise and allow the water into the toilet after her urination routine. "I tell her all the time to flush every three pees, but I'm apparently the default toilet flusher for number ones," he said.

The man's confession about his girlfriend's toilet habits stirred a conversation online. It reportedly made Reddit users worry about the reek and overall sanitation. Reacting to some of the comments, the man replied, saying, "It depends on what she drank though, if it was mostly just water, it shouldn't smell too much..."