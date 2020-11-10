'Peak berozgari': Tweeple react to Arnab Goswami's supporters rendering 'ear-bleeding' version of 'Teri Mitti'

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Raigad Police last week, in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, over alleged non-payment of dues. Ever since the arrest, scores of netizens and BJP leaders have been demanding his release claiming that Goswami's arrest is illegal and against the democracy. A few protestors have allegedly taken to the streets to show solidarity with Arnab Goswami and the videos of the same are being aired by the channel.
On Tuesday, a video from Republic TV's LIVE telecast showed residents of Rampur protesting against Arnab's arrest, calling it a 'fight for democracy'. The video, shared on Twitter by Newslaundry's Executive Editor Manisha Pande, showed the protestors crooning Manoj Muntashir's 'Teri Mitti' song.
"Na haara hai na haarega, Arnab toh desh ka tara hai
Tum ladte raho gaddaro se, sath me Bharat sara hai
Tum desh ke Arnab ho pyaare, tere saath khade hai hum saare,
Jin logo ne yeh kritya kiya, unke mu honge ab kaale," the crowd is heard singing.
Check it out:
After the video was shared on the micro-blogging site, several netizens brutally trolled the channel.
Tagging the lyricist, a user wrote, "Sir aapki melodies Ki aise dhajeeyan udaiyi jaa rahi hain."
"If a real jurno walked in there and randomly asked ppl what they are doing there, I'm sure 80% will fail to answer," commented another.
A comment read: "You could have captioned warning, my ears are bleeding now."
Check out the reactions here:
