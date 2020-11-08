'Arnab Goswami is being tortured for calling Sonia ji by her original name': Kangana Ranaut

After Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami - arrested in connection with the suicide of an interior designer - shifted to Taloja jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district from a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a video. The actress, who has been using her social media platform to demand the release of Goswami, said that Arnab was being 'tortured'.
"Arnab ji is being tortured for exposing drug mafia and child trafficking business in Bullydawood and of course calling Sonia ji by her original name," read her tweet.
In the video, Kangana is heard slamming the Maharashtra government, calling it 'fascist' and saying that Goswami will be remembered as a hero.
Check out the video here:
On Sunday, Raigad police shifted the Republic TV Managing Director and Chief Editor to the Taloja Central Jail from an Alibaug school, where he was quarantining since his arrest.
On Saturday, the 'Queen' actress had shared another video where she had calimed that Goswami's arrest is illegal and against the democracy.
In the video, talking about her spat with a journalist during film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' promotions, she said, "Arnab Goswami is in jail but no Journalist Guild has been formed in support, no one is saying anything. The lobby is so strong."
Goswami was arrested early Wednesday by a team of Mumbai Police and Raigad Police in connection with the case of double-suicide of an architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in Alibaug on May 5, 2018.
In a suicide note, Naik had named Goswami and two others -- Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- who allegedly defaulted and failed to clear their dues of over Rs 5 crore for his professional services as agreed upon.
