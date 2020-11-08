'Arnab Goswami is being tortured for calling Sonia ji by her original name': Kangana Ranaut

After Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami - arrested in connection with the suicide of an interior designer - shifted to Taloja jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district from a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a video. The actress, who has been using her social media platform to demand the release of Goswami, said that Arnab was being 'tortured'.

"Arnab ji is being tortured for exposing drug mafia and child trafficking business in Bullydawood and of course calling Sonia ji by her original name," read her tweet.

In the video, Kangana is heard slamming the Maharashtra government, calling it 'fascist' and saying that Goswami will be remembered as a hero.

Check out the video here: