e-Paper Get App

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's poem from 1991 is inspiring netizens

The Hindi poem was published in the businessman's school magazine while he was in Class 10.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 01:24 PM IST
article-image

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter sharing a childhood piece. The tweet hinted at Sharma's writing skills during his school days. An image of the poem titled, "Vikaas karo karam mein (do welfare by your deeds)" appeared on his social media profile. The Hindi poem written by him was published in the businessman's school magazine while he was in Class 10.

Read poem, here:

Twitterati replied in praise and acknowledged his journey of success. People regarded that he has lived his by words to set an example.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralPaytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's poem from 1991 is inspiring netizens

RECENT STORIES

Bihar political crisis: RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar as he ends alliance with BJP

Bihar political crisis: RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar as he ends alliance with BJP

Caught on camera: Security guard in Pakistan's Karachi kicks pregnant woman, arrested

Caught on camera: Security guard in Pakistan's Karachi kicks pregnant woman, arrested

Nitish Kumar does it again; jumps NDA ship to float UPA in Bihar

Nitish Kumar does it again; jumps NDA ship to float UPA in Bihar

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

Tamil Nadu: 52-year-old miniature artist paints Tiranga in his right eye

Tamil Nadu: 52-year-old miniature artist paints Tiranga in his right eye