Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's poem from 1991 is inspiring netizens

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter sharing a childhood piece. The tweet hinted at Sharma's writing skills during his school days. An image of the poem titled, "Vikaas karo karam mein (do welfare by your deeds)" appeared on his social media profile. The Hindi poem written by him was published in the businessman's school magazine while he was in Class 10.

Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. 😊

I was in class 10 then. pic.twitter.com/84pVlrBGJw — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 6, 2022

Twitterati replied in praise and acknowledged his journey of success. People regarded that he has lived his by words to set an example.

Wow...Very inspiring vijay sir — Yogesh Kukreja (@yogeshKukreja26) August 6, 2022

Lovely and precious!! — Sandeep Aggarwal (@SandeepAgg) August 6, 2022

ये कविता लिखी नहीं, बल्कि आपने जी है. इसका प्रत्यक्ष उदाहरण हैं आप... 🙏 — Atul Kushwah (@atulkannaujvi) August 6, 2022

And u proved it right with ur karma — Umesh (@umeshbans) August 6, 2022