'Paul, you have won a Nobel': When Prof Paul Milgrom heard a midnight knock

Two American economists - Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson- from Stanford University won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

The duo won the award for improving how auctions work, research that underlies much of today's economy - from the way Google sells advertising to the way telecoms companies acquire airwaves from the government.

Wilson was once Milgrom's PhD adviser, and the two also happen to be neighbours.

The Nobel committee calls the winners before announcing the names to the world each year. However, when they tried to reach Milgrom it was middle of the night in California.

And when Milgrom couldn't be reached, his neighbour -- and fellow prize winner -- Robert Wilson stepped up and walked over to Milgrom's house.

Robert Wilson knocked on Paul R. Milgrom's door in the middle of the night to tell him that they have won a Nobel Prize. When Robert Wilson rang Paul Milgrom's doorbell at 2:15 this morning, Milgrom's wife, who's in Stockholm, received a security-camera notification on her phone. She got to watch live as Wilson told Milgrom he'd won the

Check out the video here: