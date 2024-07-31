Patty Lovers Beware! Deadly Fungus Found Inside Patties At Famous Bakery In Varanasi, Customer Fumes; VIDEO Viral | X

Varanasi: In a famous restaurant situated at Ramkatora in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a man recently made a shocking discovery inside patties he had ordered. After taking 5-6 patties in parcel order, he found them infested with fungus. Outraged by his discovery, the man brought the contaminated patties back to the eatery, where a high-voltage drama ensued. The video he recorded is now going viral on social media, shedding light on why doctors often advise against consuming fast food and similar unhealthy items.

At the restaurant, the man made sure everything was on record, opening each patty one by one and showing them to the restaurant owner. The staff offered to replace the patties, but the customer refused and instead called a FSSAI officer from the hotel. On the call, he asked the official about the procedure for filing a complaint against the eatery, which he identified as Annapurna Sweet House and Bakers.

He also informed the official that he luckily opened the patty before eating. If he had not done se, he would have consumed the fungus infected patty. He also claimed that one patty had saliva in it. He emphasised on registering a complaint and taking strict action against the eatery. He was not ready to compromise and denied any offers made by the bakery.

इसमें बचानेकी कोई गुंजाइश नहीं है रेस्टोरेंट वाले की संपूर्ण गलती है और यह भी संभव नहीं है कि जानकारी नहीं है यह अलग बात है 35 आउटसोर्सिंग थर्ड पार्टी से मंगाई जाती होगी पर जो भी है जो व्यक्ति उसको का लेता वह हंड्रेड परसेंट फूड प्वाइजनिंग का शिकार हो जाता है — सचिन भैया कानपुर वाले (@Sachinbhaiyaknp) July 30, 2024

The entire incident was caught on camera and has sparked outrage and concern among locals and netizens alike, emphasising the importance of being cautious about what we eat. Health experts continuously warn against the consumption of fast food due to its potential health risks.

भाई ये कुछ नही बस आपकी आंखों का धोखा है अरे अगर कुछ गड़बड़ होता तो फूड इंस्पेक्टर आते नमूना भरते दुकान सील होती पर यहां तो कोई गड़बड़ है ही नहीं तो कहां कुछ होगा केवल यह बड़ी दुर्घटना का इंतजार करते हैं और जब कोई बड़ी दुर्घटना घट जाती है तब चले आते हैं — Lawyer Manoj Singh (@MS9794) July 31, 2024

The revelation took place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, highlighting a severe case of negligence and compromise on public health. The young man who exposed this issue has helped bring attention to the critical need for better food safety standards.

भारत में इन चीजों के खाने की कोई जरूरत नहीं और बहुत कुछ मिलेगा। — Devesh Mishra। ( Modi ka parivar ). (@DeveshM73365688) July 31, 2024

As the video continues to gain traction online, many are retweeting and sharing it to raise awareness. Many users have reacted to the video and of the users said, "There is no scope of saving it, it is the complete fault of the restaurant owner and it is also not possible that he was unaware, it is a different matter, 35% of the food may be outsourced from a third party, but whoever eats it, he becomes a victim of food poisoning."

Another user said, "Brother this is nothing, it's just an illusion of your eyes. If there would have been something wrong then the food inspector would have come, collected samples and the shop would have been sealed, but here there is nothing wrong, so how can anything happen? They just wait for a big accident and when a big accident occurs then they come."

A user also advised to eat something else, as there are many food items being sold in the country. He said, "There is no need to eat these things in India and there is plenty more available."