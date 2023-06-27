Passengers' Dodge Flying Chairs In US Cruise Ship Hit By Sudden Storm At Florida Coast, Video Goes Viral | Screengrab- Twitter

Passengers on a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship in the United States ran for their lives after the ship was hit by dangerously-high winds which sent deck furniture flying.

The ship, 'Independence of the Seas', was battered by “a sudden gust of high winds” before its departure on a voyage from Florida to the Bahamas on June 16.

The passengers were lounging by the pool when the strong winds and heavy rain slammed the 15-deck vessel.

Videos posted on Twitter showed passengers and crew members dodging lounge chairs, umbrellas and other loose items on the cruise ship and gripping onto walls. It also, showed a woman carrying a small child narrowly missing a lounge chair which fell from above.

However, Royal Caribbean said no passenger was seriously hurt in the flash storm. According to meteorologists, the wind speed reached 90-96 kmph during the storm.

The ship arrived safely at Coco Cay, an island used by Royal Caribbean about 55 miles north of Nassau.

The storm is one of the many expected to hit the Florida coast as hurricane season begins in the Atlantic Ocean, which runs from June to November-end.

Tornadoes and thunderstorms hit the US Midwest and South on Sunday, June 25, leaving dozens of homes damaged and at least three people dead in Indiana and Arkansas, authorities said on Monday, June 26.

A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing a man and injuring his wife, while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell onto a house, as severe weather rumbled through several Central States.

