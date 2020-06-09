Parle-G records 'unprecedented' sales during COVID-19 lockdown; Twitter says 'Parle-G is not only a biscuit it's an emotion'

'Common man’s biscuit' Parle-G has recorded unprecedented sales amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve grown our overall market share by nearly 5%... And 80– 90% of this growth has come from the Parle-G sales. This is unprecedented," said Mayank Shah, category head at Parle Products.

Ever since 1938, Parle-G is the go-to biscuit for most as it is probably the only biscuit which goes with tea, milk and even water. The price of the biscuit also makes it popular among the people.

Shah said that during the lockdown, Parle-G became the comfort food for many and for several others it was the only food they had. "This is a common man’s biscuit; people who cannot afford bread – buy Parle-G," he said.

"We had several state governments requisitioning us for biscuits… they were in constant touch with us, asking about our stock positions. Several NGOs bought humongous quantities from us. We were lucky to have restarted production from March 25 onwards," he added.

#ParleG began trending on Twitter. "Parle-G is not only a biscuit it's an emotion," a Twitter user said. "No snacks or cookies can replace this," said another Twitter user.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: