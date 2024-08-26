'Paris Is Chaprified': 'Pakistani' TikToker Goes Viral For His Cringe Dance Video From Eiffel Tower

A video of a man, being identified as a Pakistani TikToker, is going viral on social media. It shows him dancing to his fullest standing below the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris. The man's dance video was termed 'cringe' by netizens. The video showed him performing energetic moves and filming himself in the backdrop of the world wonder.

Dehat has reached Paris 😭🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/Ev4mZLvbeh — Gems of Engineering (@gemsofbabus_) August 26, 2024

Man's cringe dance reel from Paris

In the video, the infamous man was spotted grooving to the Punjabi song 'Blood Report,' the song rendered by singers Sartaj Virk and G Khan. In front of the Eiffel Tower, ignoring the crowd around him, he threw some funky dance moves and caught the attention of people. During his dance, he was also seen accidentally bumping into people and leaving them disgusted with his attempt of making reel next to the prestigious structure.

The video opened by showing a man dressed in a formal attire enthusiastically raising his hand into the air and lip-syncing the lyrics. His sudden dance left fellow tourists on the premises stunned.

They looked at him and wondered what was he really doing. His dance moves might have made him go viral, but it didn't please people offline. People were seen moving away from him and literally ignoring the dancer's performance there.

While there have been instances of buskers gathering crowd around themselves for their impressive performance, that wasn't the case with this TikToker.

Internet reacts

As the video rolled out on social media, people identified him as an internet personality from Pakistan. Unimpressed with his dance reel and the way his cringe moves, people commented,"He is pakistani Punjabi Tiktoker already seen him on tik tok. Cringe." "He wanted to dance and shoot and he did it, Just 1 mistake he didn't cared about other tourists," another comment read. "Paris is Chaprified," netizens said soon after the video went viral on the internet.