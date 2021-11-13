Paris Hilton gets married to boyfriend Carter Reum; fans pour in love for the newlyweds on Twitter

It's official, Paris Hilton is a married woman now! The reality TV star married her entrepreneur beau Carter Reum in a celeb-studded ceremony at her late grandfather's sprawling Bel-Air estate.

The setup for the aisle was immaculate with thousands of white roses lining the aisles and a white rose arch over the couple as they exchanged vows.

Carter Reum, who donned a navy blue classic tuxedo by Zegna with a white rose pinned at the coat's collar, couldn't hold back his tears as his stunning bride walked down the aisle in an exquisite custom Oscar de la Renta dress.

For their 'I dos', Paris wore the glamorous gown featuring long sleeves covered in floral embroidery with a matching custom Oscar de la Renta veil.

As per Page Six, the 40-year-old diva spent months designing her wedding dress to perfection with the Oscar de la Renta designers, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim.

"I love how it turned out. I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy," Page Six quoted Paris telling Vogue of her bridal style.

She complimented her elegant look with a perfectly tied prom ball bun and side-swept bangs, which celebrity hairstylist Eduardo Ponce styled using UNITE hair products, as per Page Six.

Paris wore in total four different dresses over the course of her wedding day.

Carter Reum stuck to one style throughout the night, as Paris previously predicted at Jimmy Fallon show in August.

"I love outfit changes, Reum is not as high maintenance as I am," she said at the show as per Page Six.

In a post-wedding blog post, Paris documented the after-party celebrations with her husband and called it "our version of a ball".

"The reception was everything I wanted... chic, cute and fun," she wrote of the star-studded ceremony which was attended by celebrities including Paula Abdul, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha and Kim Kardashian.

The beauty mogul Kim Kardashian was also the talk of the town due to her body-fitted outfit after Paris' wedding pictures went viral. Kim sported a black strapless Balenciaga dress for the occasion.

Speaking of Paris' bridesmaids, including Rothschild, who served as maid of honour, wore custom pink Alice plus Olivia dresses.

The bridesmaids also included Halle Hammond, Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff (the wife of Paris' brother Barron Hilton II), Kim Richards' daughter Whitney Davis and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

Paris and Carter have been together since late 2019. On February 17, 2021, Paris took to Twitter on her 40th birthday to share that they were engaged. Carter proposed the star with a custom emerald-cut engagement ring, as per Page Six.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she tweeted alongside a video slideshow of images from the proposal.

"This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee and I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with," she continued.

(With inputs from ANI)

Fans have been in awe ever since the pictures of the stunning couple went viral, have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:58 PM IST