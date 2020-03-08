'Pappu virus has hit Congress': Twitter disagrees with Shashi Tharoor's suggestion for 'menstrual leave'

On Sunday, Shashi Tharoor’s tweet about menstrual leave for women started a minor kerfuffle on Twitter with journalist Barkha Dutt vehemently opposing it.

Congress MP and literature fest enthusiast Shashi Tharoor shared a Change petition which he called an initiate of the Professional Congress and wrote: “Do you support Menstrual Leave For Women at Public& Private Workplaces? Join this initiative of @ProfCong by signing this Petition on http://change.org. Let's create gender inclusive workplaces in India. Sign the Petition: http://chng.it/FP2yDHZhvt #WomensDay2020.”

However, journalist Barkha Dutt, who has been vocal on the issues in the past, vehemently disagreed with Tharoor.

She wrote: “NO @ShashiTharoor menstrual leave ghettoises women, becomes one more excuse to close certain professional doors on women and treats the monthly period as a grand event instead of routine biology.”