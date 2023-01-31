e-Paper Get App
Pakistani-origin singer Omar Esa and his Bangladeshi-origin wife name their kid 'India'

A couple having their origins in Pakistan (Omar Esa) and Bangladesh (his wife) took to rename their newborn baby "Ibrahim" as "India" and this has created a buzz across the globe

Omar Esa, wife Sharmin Begum and kid "India" |
We all know that Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India share their history during the days of British rule. Later, they were made different countries with India becoming the middle and the other two being its neighbours. In a recent case, when a couple having origins from Pakistan and Bangladesh gave birth to a kid and made the little one sleep between them, they called him "India."

Pakistan-origin singer Omar Esa and his Bangladesh-origin wife Sharmin Begum were seen posing for a picture from their bed and it showed "India" calmly sleeping in the midst of his parents. The photo was shared by the music artist on Facebook and the caption of the post read "WARNING..."

The post further read with giggles, "Well now this little guy is used to this sleeping arrangement and always ends up in the middle of us when we are sleeping even though he has his own bedroom. So as I’m Pakistani origin and my wife is Bangladeshi origin, we have given Ibrahim a new name, we call him India now as he’s right in the middle of his Pakistani and Bangladeshi parents, India causing mad issues in my life (sic)."

Check Facebook post:

To the unversed, Omar Esa is an award winning, chart topping International nasheed artist from the United Kingdom (UK), who uses only his voice in all his nasheeds and recites nasheeds in mainly the English, Urdu and Arabic languages. His debut album called 'Omar Esa' was released in November 2012.

