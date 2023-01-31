Pakistani-origin singer Omar Esa and his Bangladeshi-origin wife name their kid 'India'

Omar Esa, wife Sharmin Begum and kid "India" |

We all know that Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India share their history during the days of British rule. Later, they were made different countries with India becoming the middle and the other two being its neighbours. In a recent case, when a couple having origins from Pakistan and Bangladesh gave birth to a kid and made the little one sleep between them, they called him "India."

Pakistan-origin singer Omar Esa and his Bangladesh-origin wife Sharmin Begum were seen posing for a picture from their bed and it showed "India" calmly sleeping in the midst of his parents. The photo was shared by the music artist on Facebook and the caption of the post read "WARNING..."

The post further read with giggles, "Well now this little guy is used to this sleeping arrangement and always ends up in the middle of us when we are sleeping even though he has his own bedroom. So as I’m Pakistani origin and my wife is Bangladeshi origin, we have given Ibrahim a new name, we call him India now as he’s right in the middle of his Pakistani and Bangladeshi parents, India causing mad issues in my life (sic)."

Check Facebook post:

To the unversed, Omar Esa is an award winning, chart topping International nasheed artist from the United Kingdom (UK), who uses only his voice in all his nasheeds and recites nasheeds in mainly the English, Urdu and Arabic languages. His debut album called 'Omar Esa' was released in November 2012.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)