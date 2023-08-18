Pakistan Viral Video: 'Drunk' Cop Rides Bike With No Number Plate, Attacks & Abuses Reporter When Questioned |

A police official from Punjab in Pakistan was filmed riding a bike with no number plate. The cop was allegedly drunk and turned aggressive when locals on the route noticed him. He charged violence at a reporter who questioned what he was doing, riding inebriated without a helmet on a vehicle that didn't carry a registration plate. (Warning: Video contains abusive language)

Video records policeman attacking reporter, verbally abusing him

The video from the incident has surfaced online and gone viral. It was shared on X by a journalist from Pakistan named Yousaf Saeed. As far as the video is concerned, it records the conversation between the reporter and the policeman. When the media personnel stops the cop's bike and asks him a casual question "How are you," the response doesn't come well. The rider furiously tries hitting the man with his bike and hurls abuses at him. Later, the police also physically assaults him in public.

Reporter claims 'cop was drunk'

It is seen that the policeman is wearing the uniform while behaving inappropriately. He slaps, hits, and tries to accelerate the bike at the reporter and also attack passersby trying to question him. The footage captures him uttering cuss words in broad daylight while expressing extreme anger on a busy road. According to the reporter, the policeman was drunk during the incident.

A while into the ruckus, as the reporter followed the police-biker, the earlier pointed out that the official was under the influence of alcohol. "Rokho, rokho, isko rokho... Ye dekhe, sharaab peeyee huyi hai, (Stop him. See, he has consumed alcohol), " the reporter is heard saying in the viral video from the streets of Pakistan.

