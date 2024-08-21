Pakistan: Girls Hurl Abuses, Vandalise Shops & Bike After Brawl Under Drug Influence In Islamabad; High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera

Girls Hurl Abuses, Vandalise Shops & Bike After Brawl Under Drug Influence In Islamabad | X

Islamabad: In a disturbing incident, a video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that two girls are engaged in a brawl in Islamabad, Pakistan. It can be seen in the video that the girls are hurling abuses at each other after an alleged argument under the influence of drugs in the posh area of Pakistan. The high-voltage drama was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

There are reports that the incident occurred in Bahria Town Phase 4 Civic Center area which falls under the Lohi Bher Police Station area in Islamabad. It can be seen in the video that one of the girls who is involved in the fight is standing on the road, while the other girl is seen standing in the balcony of a house. Both the girls are seen hurling abuses at each other and also forwarding obscene gestures at each other.

Warning: Foul Language. Viewer's Discretion Advised

The girl standing in the balcony is stopped by a man while she is abusing the girl after which the woman standing on the road creates a scene. It can be seen in the video that the girl pelts stone at a shop on the ground floor of the building due to which the glasses of a laboratory shatters. She pelts another stone at the shop and then started shouting while asking the woman to come down. She also damaged a bike which was parked near the building.

The woman is seen kicking the bike and damaging the vehicle. Local residents can be seen watching the fight from the windows of their homes and recording the incident on their phones. However, no one stepped forward to stop the woman from causing the commotion. There are no reports of any police action related to the incident.

The internet users are reacting to the viral video and claiming that the video is from India and they are trying to defame Pakistan. However, the other users have clarified that the video is from Pakistan's Bahria Town area.

The user said, "Some people are mistaking it for India video, so it is said that Bahria Town Phase 1-8 is like India inside Pakistan. I have not seen police here till date. Everything is handled by their own security. And the second thing that Indians have been thinking about is that they have never been to Bahria Town."