 Rat Menace In Pakistan Parliament: Govt To Deploy Cats In House To Tackle Issue; PKR 12 Lakh Budget Allocated
National Assembly spokesperson Zafar Sultan told the BBC that the rats in the Parliament are so large that even cats might be intimidated by them.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Pakistan is grappling with a severe rat infestation in its Parliament House. In a unique approach, the neighbouring country has turned to using cats to tackle the rat menace. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a plan to employ hunting cats and has allocated a budget of 1.2 million Pakistani rupees for this initiative.

The rat infestation has impacted the Parliament, with rodents damaging crucial and confidential files in the Senate and National Assembly. They have also caused damage by chewing through computer wires.

'Central Banks Should Focus On Inflation, Not Share Markets': Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
'Central Banks Should Focus On Inflation, Not Share Markets': Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against Protesters
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against Protesters
'Jaali Keeper': Babar Azam Trolls Mohammad Rizwan During Pakistan's Practice Session Ahead Of 1st...
article-image

To combat the issue, the CDA plans to employ private pest control experts and will set up special mesh traps to capture the rats. The problem came to light when an official committee requested records from 2008, only to find that many files had been chewed by rats.

The majority of the infestation is concentrated on the first floor, which houses the offices of opposition leaders and hosts numerous political meetings. While rats are less visible during the day, they cause significant damage at night.

In response to the crisis, advertisements have been placed in Pakistani newspapers seeking a pest control company to address the rat problem. So far, only two companies have shown interest in solving the issue.

