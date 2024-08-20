'Jaali Keeper': Babar Azam Trolls Mohammad Rizwan During Pakistan's Practice Session Ahead Of 1st Test vs Bangladesh; VIDEO

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam hilariously trolled his teammate Mohammad Rizwan during the team's practice session ahead of the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, August 21.

Pakistan cricketers will be returning to their national duty for the first time since the team's group stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. It will be the first home Test series for Pakistan in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship. With the crucial Test series ahead, Pakistan players were sweating it in the nets.

However, amid the practice session, Babar Azam playfully teased Mohammad Rizwan in the nets. In the video that went viral on social media, a coach was throwing a ball to Azam but went wide and Mohammad Rizwan, who was behind the stumps, dropped the catch.

Azam, noticing the fumble, couldn't resist calling Rizwan 'Jaai Keeper' (fake keeper). The video of the same went viral on social media.

Pakistan will be playing the third Test in the ongoing World Test Championship. Babar Azam-led side toured Sri Lanka, where they clinched the two-match Test series. In January-December this year, under the new captaincy of Shan Masood, Pakistan travelled to Australia for the three-match Test series. However, Pakistan was completely whitewashed by Pat Cummins-led Aussies.

Pakistan WTC points at stake

Meanwhile, Pakistan's series whitewash against Australia has put their World Test Championship points at stake. Pakistan have managed only two matches in their five outings in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Pakistan are currently at the sixth spot on the World Test Championship points table with Points Percentage System of 36.66%. The upcoming series against Bangladesh is crucial for them to move up in the points table and gain a spot for the WTC Final next year.

After the Test Series against Bangladesh, Pakistan will play the three Test matches against England. The series against Bangladesh and England are are critical for Pakistan to secure enough points to improve their standing in the WTC points.