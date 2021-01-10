'Mombatti kidhar hai': Twitter flooded with jokes and memes after massive blackout in Pakistan

Twitter users flooded the social media with memes and jokes as Pakistan on Saturday faced a massive blackout. A massive power blackout has been reported in Pakistan before midnight on Saturday, which has plunged several cities into darkness, reported Dawn.

Several cities and towns across Pakistan plunged into darkness late on Saturday night following a massive blackout due to a fault in the power distribution system.

Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and others faced the blackout as the power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities.