Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma's show invites hilarious memes and jokes

'Paatal Lok' is the latest addition to the Amazon Prime Video series collection. Produced by Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, the series has inspired many memes from all the viewers across India and the world.

The show follows the story of Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi), a well-known journalist who is calling the shots at a leading news channel. After performing a number of successful sting operations, Sanjeev is found walking on thin ice as someone has decided on raking the dead, threatening Sanjeev’s life.

Four suspects, Vishal Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope Singh (Jagdeep Sandhu), Kabir M (Aasif Khan) and Mary Lyngdoh (Marirembam Ronaldo Singh), are caught red-handed by the CBI.

Labelling the case unimportant, the CBI dumps it on Delhi Police. An inexperienced cop, Hathiram Choudhry (Jaideep Ahlawat), is put in-charge of the case. Hathiram and his assistant Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh) get cracking and soon realise this is no ordinary ‘open and shut case’. Hathiram decides to take a look at the past of each convict to understand their mindset.

In the process, he discovers Mary is a transgender along with a hoard of startling facts. But the quintessential question still remains, ‘Who’s after Sanjeev Mehra and why?’

Here are the most funniest memes and jokes on the series: