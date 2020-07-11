'Paani ki shortage': Netizens list reasons that stop them from enjoying romantic 'couples bath'

Netizens have taken to Twitter to list out reasons that stop them from enjoying a romantic bath with their other half.
It all started when Twitter user @Lady_nishaaa shared a picture of a man and woman enjoying a luxurious foam bath in a bathtub. She asked, "Hey Couples, What is stopping you from behaving like this at home?," to which netizens replied with hilarious answers.
"Municipality se paani ki shortage hai," said one user.
"Following things are stopping: Small bathroom, no bathtub, subah sham office ka janjaal, social distancing, kids at home, ghar ke kaamkaj, blah blah blah," explained another user.
Another user explained how Indian families function. "In Indian families, we have tradition where either kids or other members of family bang door every other minute to ask what we are doing inside bathroom," she wrote.
Here are some more reactions:
