Outrage and memes abound as Olympic athlete Martyna Trajdos' coach shakes, slaps her in unusual pre-match ritual

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics keep many glued to their television screens or repeatedly checking the medal tally, judo star Martyna Trajdos has gone viral for a rather strange reason. In visuals that have since been shared by people around the globe, her coach can be shaking and slapping her face as part of her pre-match preparations.

Videos of the incident show coach Claudiu Pusa grabbing her by the shoulders and shaking her before slapping her twice across the face as she was marching out for her match. And while the video does leave us uncertain as to the amount of force employed, we assume that it had to have hurt (at least to a small degree). Once the bizarre routine is over, she continues on her way.

Interestingly enough, the athlete isn't convinced that the slaps were strong enough. With her opponent Szofi Özbas winning the match, Trajdos took to Instagram sharing the clip and contending that "this was not hard enough".

"I wish I could have made a different headline today. As I already said that’s the ritual which I chose pre competition! My coach is just doing what I want him to do to fire me up!" she explained.