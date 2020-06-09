Only in Pakistan: Donkey arrested for 'participating' in a gambling race

A donkey was arrested in Pakistan, along with 8 men for 'participating' in a gambling race. The police reportedly seized over Rs 1,20,000 from the location and booked the accused. According to reports, the police has said that it cannot be released as the FIR has the donkey's name in it.

Jouurnalist Naila Inayat shared the video of the donkey and the details of the said 'gambling' raid. She wrote, "Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered. "

After Inayat's tweet about the bizarre incident went viral, netizens flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. A user wrote, "1,20,000 .. that's more than paxxtani GDP."

"Oh man, these donkeys are really smart. No wonder, Pakistan is the highest exporter of donkeys on the entire planet. Nobody comes close," wrote another.

Check out the Twitter reactions here: