'Only 50MB left, please come to the point': Twitter reacts after CM Uddhav Thackeray's address

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on Friday over the rising number of corona positive cases. While the issue being addressed was serious, Twitter came up with hilarious reactions after the Maharashtra CM took a long time to come to the point.
"Only 50 MB left bro, please come to the point," a user wrote.
Another user claimed that the CM's address felt like 'world news'.
For the first time since the pandemic outbreak last year, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day cases and deaths on Thursday. The state recorded 43,183 new infections and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 28,56,163, with 54,898 deaths so far.
The state capital, Mumbai, also followed suit, reporting the highest number of single-day cases in the last 24 hours, with 8,646 new infections and 18 deaths on Thursday, increasing its tally to 4,23,260 cases so far. The total death toll in the city is now 11,704.
