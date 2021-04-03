Mumbai: Latest news updates

Pune: Visuals from Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir where people pray outside as the temple remains closed
Mumbai: White Mercedes was brought to NIA office yesterday as part of investigation into Antilia bomb scare case
Mumbai: Coins add weight to BEST staff salaries in unwanted way
A banking issue with the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has left around 40,000 of its employees getting a sizable portion of their salaries in the form of coins over the past few months, giving their renumeration an unwanted heft.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of complete lockdown in two days if COVID-19 situation persists
Taking cognisance of the massive rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned of a complete lockdown in the next two days if the situation in the state persists. Uddhav reiterated that he doesn't want to impose a lockdown, but the present situation demands stricter curbs as people are nonchalantly flouting the norms in place. The CM said that he would discuss it with a few experts across sections and announce his decision in the coming days.
Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Sachin Pilot and several other leaders pay tribute
Mumbai records its highest one-day rise of 8,844 new cases
Mumbai city also recorded its highest one-day rise of 8,844 new cases (8,832 as per the civic body's data).
The larger Mumbai division including Mumbai city and its satellite towns saw 15,321 new cases.
Maharashtra sees highest daily count of 47,827 COVID-19 cases, 202 deaths
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.
It took the state's caseload to 29,04,076, a Health Department statement said.
As many as 202 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 55,379, it said.
As many as 24,126patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 24,57,494.
There are 3,89,832 active cases in the state.
The recovery rate is 84.62 percent and case fatality rate is 1.91 percent.
On Friday, 1,83,378 tests were carried out, taking the tally to 2,01,58,719
