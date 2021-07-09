Only 50 tourists allowed at Mussoorie's Kempty Falls after viral video shows COVID-19 norms violation; Twitterati say 'too late'

"Now only 50 tourists are allowed at Kempty Falls (waterfall) in Mussoorie; can't stay at the spot beyond half an hour," said Iva Ashish Srivastava, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate.

The DM further said that the tourists will have to get out of the waterfall as soon as the hooter rings.

Hundreds of tourists have been reaching Kempty Falls every day after a relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions.

The district administration has received complaints that the tourists are not following the COVID guidelines while bathing in the waterfall.

Srivastava also said that he has asked Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhanaulti to set up a check post to monitor the tourists coming to Kempty.

This news has brought much relief to anxious Twitterati who were enraged upon the photos and videos of people flouting COVID-19 norms at Mussoorie's Kempty Falls. However, they aren't impressed.

Many are criticising the government for taking the decision too late as COVID-19 must have spread to a lot of people by now.

