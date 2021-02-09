'One of best away wins': England fans laud Joe Root-led side for impressive victory against India in Chennai Test

England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

English fans on Tuesday hailed the Joe Root-led side for an impressive victory against India at Chennai. This was India's first defeat against England in five matches played at this venue in 35 years.

After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three.

After winning the toss, England had scored 578 in their first innings, thanks to captain Joe Root's superb 218, Dominic Sibley's 87, and Stokes's 82. In reply, India posted 337, and conceded a lead of 241. In their second innings, Indian bowlers performed much better as they bowled England out for 178, thanks to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who took six wickets for 61.

But chasing a target of 420 was always going to be extremely tough for India on a crumbling and dusty MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch.

