On World Chess Day, Twitterati commemorate the game that kept us indulged during COVID-19 lockdown

Throughout history, games and sports have played an important role in the lives of humans. Not only do sports improve our physical well-being, they also stimulate our brains. The coronavirus outbreak forced us all to stay confined to our houses making it difficult for us to indulge in sports. Hence, during the lockdown people turned towards indoor games like Chess.

Chess, a two player strategy board game, involves moving different types of playing piece across a chequered square board with the aim of capturing the opponents ‘king’ piece.

Honouring the game, today, on July 20, the world is commemorating 'World Chess Day'. The United Nations proclaimed 20 July as World Chess Day to mark the founding of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Paris in 1924.

On Tuesday, athletes, as well as the general public across the globe, celebrated the day virtually by describing their love for the game.

Commemmorating the occasion, the United Nations tweeted, "Games & sports can help support people's well-being during times of crisis, including the #COVID19 pandemic, by reducing anxieties & improving mental health."