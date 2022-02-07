'On my birthday I couldn't party': Little girl handwrites letter to Boris Johnson, seeks his adherence to rules

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson had invited bad fame over for partying amidst lockdown, COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. However, later he apologised over the issue. In this regard, a little girl who had sincerely followed the norms and missed partying for her birth anniversaries, penned a letter to the Prime Minsiter.

Identified as Isobel,the seven year old girl from South Yorkshire, put down a handwritten note to the authority asking him to adher to rules. Her note read, "Why on my 6th and 7th birthday I couldn't have a party, and you were?" "Even the Queen had to follow them," she hinted Boris Johnson via her copy. However, the writing had spelling mistakes but could convey the meaning of the message.

Take a look at her letter, right here:

