On Camera: Foreigner's Phone 'Snatched' By Mumbai Local Train Passenger While He Films Video At Churchgate Station

Foreigner's Phone 'Snatched' At Churchgate Station | Instagram

Mumbai: A man named Adam was visiting India and experiencing the vibe of the Mumbai local trains when something went wrong. When he was filming himself at the Churchgate station, a man from a moving train snatched his phone. The incident was recorded on camera.

Watch video

Phone snatching caught on camera

The video opened showing Adam standing at the railway platform and witnessing a moving train there. He was enjoying the vibe at the premises and was seen smiling at the camera as it recorded him posing next to the moving local train.

Seconds into the video, a man travelling on the footboard of the public transport was seen extending his hand outside the coach to grab the phone. He no sooner succeeded in stealing the phone. The thief's moments were captured in the clip which showed him approaching Adam and snatching his phone away.

However, Adam managed to post the incident on Instagram with the caption, "I cannot believe this happened! Whilst filming a train leave from Churchgate, Mumbai, my phone was STOLEN..."

Did someone really snatch the foreigner's phone?

No. Let us reveal that the incident was staged.

It was scripted by the reel creator duo, Adam and Alun. Adam who was filming the reel at the railway station described further in the post caption that his friend Alun was the one who 'stole' the phone from the moving train during the planned act. "The culprit was none other than TRIPOLOGY host Alun," Adam wrote.

Netizens condemn the act

After knowing that this was scripted, netizens condemned the risky act executed by the foreigners. They found it "stupid" to film something in a risky way. People were upset about how the duo tried staging malpractices on the much-loved city transport to allegedly represent the Mumbai local in a bad light. Some suggested he should be banned for "Shi*posting" and spreading fake information.