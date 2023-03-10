On Camera: Buffaloes chase a leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur after the wild cat preys one of them

Chandrapur leopard video | Twitter: Swarna Srikanth

A video from Chandrapur, Maharashtra showing a leopard running on a road and disappearing into the bushes has surfaced online. It films the wild cat being chased by a number of buffaloes. While one tries to figure out the reason behind the chase, it can be seen in the video that the leopard attacked one of the buffaloes.

Seconds into the video captured by a local, we can see a leopard and a few buffaloes passing by the deserted path near Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT). After two buffaloes run in a direction towards the surrounding greenery, a leopard can be seen jumping over one of them and preying it. Later, a group of buffaloes run behind the leopard in the video.

Leopard sightings from the recent past

Leopard spotted on the engine of goods train

A carcass of a four-year-leopard was found on the engine of a goods train in the Chandrapur district on Tuesday. The unfortunate incident was reported when the transport had arrived at a railway siding in Ghugus town under the Chandrapur forest range, according to officials. Later, personnel from the forest department and the Indian railways removed the dead body and shifted it to the Transit Treatment Centre for an autopsy.

Wild cat spotted in Mumbai

A CCTV camera captured a leopard roaming near the residential area at plot no. 1 in Bhawani Nagar in Marol, Andheri (East) on March 7. The leopard caused no harm to human life. However, a stray dog was attacked fatally, sources said. Reportedly, the incident resulted in fear among locals.