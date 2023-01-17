Old video of man paragliding on couch, watching tv goes viral; WATCH | Instagram Hasan Kaval

We like to Netflix and chill with our favourite snack, just lying down, being a couch potato on a lazy day. On some days we like the adrenaline rush and go do some adventure stuff too, but what if I told you that a man did both, at once. Yes, you heard that right.

An old video from 2020 has gone viral on social media wherein a man is paragliding on his couch. There's a tv stand attached to the whole setup and the video also shows the man watching tv and snacking while paragliding. Hasan Kaval is a Turkish paraglider who was seen cruising through the sky while he sat on the red couch.

Watch the video here:

Took 2 years to turn the idea into reality

As soon as the Kaval reaches a certain height he changes his footwear from a pair of shoes to a pair of comfy slippers. He then pulls out a remote from his backpack kept on the couch beside him and turns on the tv. Kaval is seen having some snacks and cold drink while watching the television.

After some time he makes a smooth landing with his couch. In an Instagram post in 2020, Kaval said it took him two years to turn this idea into reality.

“I realized the project, which I thought of two years ago, today. I would like to express my endless thanks to my flyferhat1973 brother, who supported me from the beginning to the end of the project, with equipment and tools . Also, I would like to thank you very much for my friend, who has financial and moral support for TV and other equipment. And @ridvanmekik and @muzzybaybe thank you very much for not leaving me alone,” Kaval had posted in 2020.

Netizens are in awe of the 2-year-old video once again after it went viral on social media.