'Obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us': Ethiopian PM's post removed by Facebook for inciting violence

Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia's prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and "bury" the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country's war reaches the one-year mark.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's post on Sunday violated the platform's policies against inciting and supporting violence, spokeswoman Emily Cain for Facebook's parent company, Meta, told The Associated Press. It was taken down on Tuesday morning, she said.

"The obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us," Abiy said in the now-deleted post that called on citizens to mobilize "by holding any weapon or capacity."

Abiy is still regularly posting on the platform, where he has 3.5 million followers. The United States and others have warned Ethiopia about "dehumanizing rhetoric" after the prime minister in comments in July described the Tigray forces as "cancer" and "weeds."

Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. Earlier this year, the company deleted a video from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he peddled false claims about election fraud following a deadly skirmish at the U.S. Capitol. Facebook said at the time the video contributed to "the risk of ongoing violence."

Just last week, the tech platform yanked a live broadcast from Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro because he made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Spokeswoman Cain did not say how Facebook was made aware of the Ethiopia post, which the Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister made as Tigray forces took control of key cities over the weekend that put them in position to move down a major highway toward the capital, Addis Ababa.

Alarmed, Abiy's government this week declared a national state of emergency with sweeping powers of detention and military conscription. The prime minister repeated his call to "bury" the Tigray forces in public comments on Wednesday as he and other officials marked one year of war.

ALSO READ Ethiopia declares nationwide state of emergency as Tigray rebels threaten capital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:48 PM IST